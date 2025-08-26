Miller recruits exec from Howden for new major role

Miller has recruited Paul Cumberland as chief broking officer, a newly created global role reporting directly to James Hands, group CEO.

Cumberland has held senior roles at Aon, Markel, Marsh, and most recently Howden, where as executive director he led on portfolio analytics and optimisation, delegated placement, market consultancy, and strategic trading from January 2020 until his departure.

As CBO, Miller said Cumberland will lead its strategic market engagement, data-driven innovation and service enhancements.

Accelerate growth

It added his appointment comes “as Miller continues to accelerate its bold programme of investment