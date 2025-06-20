 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Hiscox creates new HNW trading director role

Matt Perkin
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Hiscox UK has appointed Matt Perkin to the new role of trading director for high net worth, art and collections.

The insurer said the promotion will see Perkins, pictured, take responsibility for “leading the high net worth trading teams, whilst defining and delivering the broker’s high net worth strategy”.

He takes on the role having joined Hiscox in 2023 as a strategic account manager, where he worked within the distribution team to manage some of Hiscox’s largest broker relationships.

RelatedSchemes and HNW help drive Q1 premium growth at Hiscox 

Prior to this, Perkin worked at Zurich for 12 years where he

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: