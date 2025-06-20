Hiscox creates new HNW trading director role
Hiscox UK has appointed Matt Perkin to the new role of trading director for high net worth, art and collections.
The insurer said the promotion will see Perkins, pictured, take responsibility for “leading the high net worth trading teams, whilst defining and delivering the broker’s high net worth strategy”.
He takes on the role having joined Hiscox in 2023 as a strategic account manager, where he worked within the distribution team to manage some of Hiscox’s largest broker relationships.RelatedSchemes and HNW help drive Q1 premium growth at Hiscox
Prior to this, Perkin worked at Zurich for 12 years where he
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Arkel rolls out landlords product on Acturis
Managing general agent Arkel has added its landlords let property insurance ‘Premier Let’ to Acturis meaning it now has products on every software house.
People Moves: 16 – 20 June 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Allianz confirms broker commitment amid job losses
Allianz has promised no disruption to the way it serves brokers and reiterated its long-term commitment to the sector as it goes through the process of cutting 650 jobs in the UK.
Car premium drops continue as prices hit two-year low
Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 3% in the last three months, taking the annual decline to 16%, according to research by Confused and WTW.
Folgate ramps up e-trade limit for landlords products
Folgate Underwriting has extended its landlords Acturis and extranet e-trade products to plug the e-trade gap with sums insured up to £20m.
Specialist MGA seals new liability capacity across three business lines
Specialist MGA Avid Insurance has partnered with insurer Starr to access fresh underwriting capacity.
Allianz confirms 650 job cuts in UK
Allianz is to cut 650 jobs in the UK, just over 10% of its workforce, by the end of 2025.
Aviva launches Accept Quote functionality in mid-market push
Aviva has launched its Accept Quote functionality with brokers now able to accept regionally traded mid-market new business quotes and hold cover at the touch of a button.