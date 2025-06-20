Hiscox creates new HNW trading director role

Hiscox UK has appointed Matt Perkin to the new role of trading director for high net worth, art and collections.

The insurer said the promotion will see Perkins, pictured, take responsibility for “leading the high net worth trading teams, whilst defining and delivering the broker’s high net worth strategy”.

He takes on the role having joined Hiscox in 2023 as a strategic account manager, where he worked within the distribution team to manage some of Hiscox’s largest broker relationships.

Prior to this, Perkin worked at Zurich for 12 years where he