Insurance Age

FCA reopens parts of commercial and bespoke insurance discussion paper for feedback

clock-waters1017
The Financial Conduct Authority has reopened parts of its discussion paper on commercial and bespoke insurance business in response to demand.

The watchdog first launched the call for input in July with a deadline of 16 September.

The paper invited feedback on whether its rules strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding customers who need regulatory protections and competitiveness in the commercial non-investment general insurance market.

According to the FCA, some respondents had requested more time, and as a result, it re-opened the process for selected questions yesterday with a new deadline of 10 January 2025.

