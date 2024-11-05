FCA reopens parts of commercial and bespoke insurance discussion paper for feedback
The Financial Conduct Authority has reopened parts of its discussion paper on commercial and bespoke insurance business in response to demand.
The watchdog first launched the call for input in July with a deadline of 16 September.
The paper invited feedback on whether its rules strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding customers who need regulatory protections and competitiveness in the commercial non-investment general insurance market.
According to the FCA, some respondents had requested more time, and as a result, it re-opened the process for selected questions yesterday with a new deadline of 10 January 2025.
“To ensure we
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Seventeen snaps up four brokers in October
Seventeen Group purchased four brokers across the UK in October after string of deals throughout the year.
SRG builds out MGA arm MX with fourth buy of 2024
Specialist Risk Group has announced the acquisition of reinsurance firm NW Re.
News analysis: If PIB has reached an end game with Carlyle and Apax, what next?
As speculation mounts that PIB’s backers Carlyle and Apax want to cash in on their investments, content director Jonathan Swift explores how the broker’s strategy of overseas hubs and specialisms might dictate its value to new investors.
Markerstudy completes Hughes purchase
Markerstudy Group has completed the purchase of Northern Ireland based Hughes Insurance as it looks to build in the region.
Antares unveils UK MGA focused retail division
Antares Global Management, formerly known as QIC Global, has rolled out a restructure of its underwriting operations with a new retail division to back managing general agents and a commercial division.
Kova enters multi-year capacity agreement with Hadron
Professional indemnity-focused managing general agent Kova Professions has entered a capacity agreement with Hadron, the specialty insurance carrier rated A- by AM Best.
Nathan Adams joins Lloyd’s from Aviva
Nathan Adams has been appointed Lloyd’s chief people officer joining early next year from Aviva where he held a number of senior roles having worked at the insurer since 2014.
Brokers to warn businesses on lithium-ion batteries
Brokers should urge businesses to take steps to manage the risks that lithium-ion batteries can present, according to guidance from Aviva.