Romero posts £3m profit

Romero Insurance Brokers has reported £2.93m of post-tax profit in truncated results as it shifted its financial year end after being bought by AssuredPartners.

The deal for AssuredPartners to buy Leeds-based Romero Group, which included Romero Insurance Brokers, Sentient Group and Club Insure, in its largest ever acquisition was revealed in November 2023.

A filing at Companies House for Romero Insurance Brokers confirmed it went through on 1 December.

Growth

The broker previously published figures with a financial year end of April.

In the full year to April 2023 Romero Insurance Brokers had achieved a 31% rise in post-tax profits to £5.04m and a 24% surge