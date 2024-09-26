Insurance Age

Major Ardonagh acquisition gets the green light from shareholders

Approved
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ardonagh has received approval from PSC shareholders to complete the A$2.3bn (£1.21bn) acquisition of the Australian broking business, with the transaction expected to close around 11 October 2024.

Once it has been completed Ardonagh intends to merge PSC’s Australia and New Zealand operations with its existing operation in the territory Envest. 

Ardonagh claimed combining the companies will strengthen the group’s global position in the “retail, specialty and wholesale broking markets to deliver greater scale and efficiency benefits to clients, insurers, brokers and agencies”.

PSC’s UK operations will be merged into Ardonagh Specialty and Ardonagh Advisory, “further building the group’s

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: