Gauntlet launches AR proposition for returners

gauntlet
    • By Rosie Simms

The Gauntlet Group has launched an appointed representative proposition for broker returners, Gauntlet Phoenix.

It is targeted at ex-brokers who sold their first broking business and are now in a position to start up again. The AR network claimed it is a “perfect second-time-around proposition” for a broker that is bored of retirement.

We would urge any former broker who wants to get back in the game to come and talk to us, so we can tailor an approach for them.

The Gauntlet AR team will provide Phoenix brokers with an in-depth refresher session to update them on the latest developments in the market. 

