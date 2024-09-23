Das grew 8% with stable COR in 2023 en route Arag deal

Das has posted growing written premium to £139.3m in the run-up to being bought by Arag.

The UK total for 2023 was up by 8% compared with £128.8m in 2022, driven by a combination of new business wins and rate hardening.

The takeover completed in January this year.

The combined operating ratio in its final year under the previous owners was also stable at Das Legal Expenses Insurance.

The COR came in at 95.3%, in line with the 95.5% previously.

Losses

However, losses after tax rose year-on-year. The increase – from a £165,000 deficit to £1.11m – was put down to “one isolated after-the