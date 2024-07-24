Whistleblowing to FCA slips back
The Financial Conduct Authority received 253 reports from whistleblowers between April and June, down on the same period of last year and the first quarter of 2024.
It took in 300 reports in Q2 2023, and 298 in Q1 this year.
There were 641 allegations in the latest batch of reports.
The top three allegations were consistent with previous quarters.
The top three allegations were consistent with previous quarters.

Compliance headed the list with 135 reports, followed by fitness propriety (92) and culture of organisation (78). The only change was in the order, for the previous quarter allegations on culture were in the second slot.
