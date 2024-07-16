QBE unveils QCyberProtect

QBE Insurance has launched QCyberProtect, describing it as a comprehensive and globally consistent cyber policy designed to enhance cyber resilience for a range of clients worldwide.

The policy provides cover for losses arising from current and emerging cyber risks. These include network security, privacy liability, IT and non-IT business interruption and reputational loss.

QCyberProtect is available in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, US and Vietnam. It will be launching in additional countries throughout the year.

RelatedQBE enters cyber space QBE launches SME cyber cover QBE joins Biba as partner

The target market of