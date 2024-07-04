Gauntlet sees first graduate of Broker Builder and ARs joining from other networks

Gauntlet managing director, Roger Gaunt, told Insurance Age he is “frustrated” with number of account executives that have joined its Broker Builder but highlighted the number of appointed representatives (ARs) switching from other networks.

The Gauntlet Broker Builder (GBB) was launched in July last year for people looking to become an AR of the network.

Rather than following the normal route of instantly becoming an AR and building a business while under covenant, the GBB allows account executives to join Gauntlet on an employed basis, as a Broking Partner Designate.

The programme has had one graduate on 1 June, one currently on it and another about to start.

“We had one of our executives who we’ve allowed to effectively transition