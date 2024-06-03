Jensten completes Burbage and Seymour buys

Jensten has completed the purchases of Melville Burbage and Henry Seymour & Co following final regulatory approval.

The pair add 37 staff, three offices and more than £20m of gross written premium to the group.

Jensten revealed the acquisition of community broker Melville Burbage in February, its first deal of the year.

The Berkshire-based specialist commercial business works with more than 5,000 businesses and individuals across sectors including construction, non-profit, and professional services.

It also adds expertise in the engineering and printing sectors as new areas of specialism for Jensten.

