Insurance Age

Jensten completes Burbage and Seymour buys

Jigsaw men
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jensten has completed the purchases of Melville Burbage and Henry Seymour & Co following final regulatory approval.

The pair add 37 staff, three offices and more than £20m of gross written premium to the group.

Jensten revealed the acquisition of community broker Melville Burbage in February, its first deal of the year.

The Berkshire-based specialist commercial business works with more than 5,000 businesses and individuals across sectors including construction, non-profit, and professional services.

It also adds expertise in the engineering and printing sectors as new areas of specialism for Jensten.

Schemes

The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

My Insurance Downtime: James Brooks, Clear Group

James Brooks, employee benefits team manager at Clear Group, offers us a window into his life outside insurance, including smoking meats, discovering golf and watching cartoons because he is still a kid at heart – just don’t talk to him about the ending of Game of Thrones.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: