Paul Dilley exits RSA for Bridgehaven

Paul Dilley, chief underwriting officer, Bridgehaven Insurance
Hybrid fronting insurer Bridgehaven Insurance has appointed Paul Dilley as chief underwriting officer joining from RSA owner Intact.

He had joined RSA from Ardonagh in July 2020 as chief underwriting officer of the UK and international business going on to become responsible for Intact International Specialty (UK and Europe).

Dilley, pictured, has more than three decades of experience in the insurance industry in the Lloyd’s and international markets. Along with time at Ardonagh as CEO of Geo Underwriting his CV includes being CUO at both Arch Europe and Canopius UK.

Partnerships

Earlier this week Bridgehaven teamed up with Avid

