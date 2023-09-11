Allianz reveals first Net Zero transition plan with 2030 intermediate targets
Allianz has published its first comprehensive Net Zero transition plan backing up its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 in its proprietary investment and property and casualty underwriting portfolios.
The global group has also reiterated its focus on being net-zero within its own operations by 2030.
The company outlined concrete intermediate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its own business operations, the investment portfolio and P&C insurance business.
In particular Allianz detailed a 45% cut in greenhouse gas emission intensity in the commercial insurance segment by 2030 and a 30% drop in carbon emission for retail motor, both against a baseline of 2022.
The Allianz
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
News analysis: How to boost organic customer acquisition through lead generation
From specialist commercial players to mass market personal lines, lead generation has been part of the broker sales armory for years. But with a greater focus on digital channels and data, Sian Barton explores how the practice is evolving.
Ex-Covéa UK CEO Adrian Furness joins Activate Group
Former Covéa boss Adrian Furness has joined accident management group Activate as managing director of its motor repair network business, taking up the post on 2 October.
Abacai transfers claims team to law firm
The owner of broker Complete Cover, Abacai, has entered into a strategic partnership with HF, which will see members of its volume claims teams transfer to the law firm.
My Perfect Broker Week: Movo Partnership’s Lea Cheesbrough
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Movo Partnership managing director Lea Cheesbrough shares her thoughts.
Home insurance premium hikes hit new high, according to Consumer Intelligence
The average quoted price of home insurance rose by 25.7% in the past year – the highest annual increase on record, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.
Turnover and profit drop at Ageas Retail in 2022
Turnover at broker Ageas Retail, which includes the Ageas Direct and Rias brands, fell in 2022 to £73.27m from £76.44m the year before.
Acrisure adds Modus to MGA portfolio
Acrisure has bought Modus Underwriting, its first MGA acquisition of the year.
People Moves: 4 – 8 September 2023
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.