Allianz reveals first Net Zero transition plan with 2030 intermediate targets

Allianz has published its first comprehensive Net Zero transition plan backing up its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 in its proprietary investment and property and casualty underwriting portfolios.

The global group has also reiterated its focus on being net-zero within its own operations by 2030.

The company outlined concrete intermediate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its own business operations, the investment portfolio and P&C insurance business.

In particular Allianz detailed a 45% cut in greenhouse gas emission intensity in the commercial insurance segment by 2030 and a 30% drop in carbon emission for retail motor, both against a baseline of 2022.

The Allianz