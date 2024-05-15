Insurance Age

TBIG invests in Deva

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.

Deva Risk Group, which has four offices and 29 staff, controls over £11m of gross written premium, predominantly in commercial lines, though it also has a personal lines division.

Named after the Roman word for Chester, Deva was created in 2016 as the holding company for the buyout of Daulby Read.

Expansion

As previously reported by Insurance Age, Deva expanded with Gomm Insurance Brokers at the start of the year pushing into the West Midlands.

In total, it has made four acquisitions since 2016

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: