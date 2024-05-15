TBIG invests in Deva
The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.
Deva Risk Group, which has four offices and 29 staff, controls over £11m of gross written premium, predominantly in commercial lines, though it also has a personal lines division.
Named after the Roman word for Chester, Deva was created in 2016 as the holding company for the buyout of Daulby Read.Expansion
As previously reported by Insurance Age, Deva expanded with Gomm Insurance Brokers at the start of the year pushing into the West Midlands.
In total, it has made four acquisitions since 2016
