Biba 2024: Brokers and insurers have huge role to play in raising awareness of Martyn’s Law

The insurance industry has a huge role to play in raising awareness of the incoming legislation aimed at protecting premises from terrorism attacks, the audience at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2024 conference has heard.

Brokers placing terrorism and liability cover were served notice on 7 November in the King’s Speech that the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, affecting their venue-owning clients, will be enacted during the 2023/24 parliamentary session.

The legislation, otherwise known as Martyn’s Law, will require businesses to consider the types of attacks that could occur at their premises and take action to help reduce harm to the public. Businesses with a capacity of 100 and above such as pubs