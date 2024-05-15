Insurance Age

Biba 2024: Brokers and insurers have huge role to play in raising awareness of Martyn’s Law

businesspeople-talking-spee
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The insurance industry has a huge role to play in raising awareness of the incoming legislation aimed at protecting premises from terrorism attacks, the audience at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2024 conference has heard.

Brokers placing terrorism and liability cover were served notice on 7 November in the King’s Speech that the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, affecting their venue-owning clients, will be enacted during the 2023/24 parliamentary session.

The legislation, otherwise known as Martyn’s Law, will require businesses to consider the types of attacks that could occur at their premises and take action to help reduce harm to the public. Businesses with a capacity of 100 and above such as pubs

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

TBIG invests in Deva

The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: