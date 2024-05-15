Biba publishes guide to help members demonstrate fair value when offering premium finance

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide for members that arrange premium finance for customers.

The new guide, unveiled today in Biba CEO, Graeme Trudgill’s inaugral conference address in Manchester, aims to help members demonstrate fair value in the provision of premium finance.

The move comes against a backdrop of both regulatory and political interest in the premium finance sector with the Financial Conduct Authority’s insurance director Matt Brewis and Allianz CEO Colm Holmes among those quizzed by the Finance Treasury Committee on the value of the product last month.

We wanted to give