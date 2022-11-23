Sheldon Mills insists that ‘we must not lose sight’ on diversity and inclusion

The Financial Conduct Authority’s Sheldon Mills has urged the industry to do more on ensuring diverse representation and inclusive cultures.

In a speech at the Association of British Insurers’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion conference, he praised the ABI for releasing its Blueprint and confirmed the FCA’s ‘Understanding approaches to D&I in the FS industry‘ report will be published shortly.

Mills, executive director of consumer and competition at the FCA, also stated that the regulator is planning to publish a consultation paper next year.

At yesterday’s conference, Mills highlighted that at a Race Action Through Leadership event