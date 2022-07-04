Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023

The net combined ratio of 96.6% for the motor market was the second year of profit in a row after the industry’s best ever result of an NCR of 90.3% in 2020, the consultants calculated.

According to EY, the positive returns were due to lockdown and low commuting levels leading to reduced claims.

However, the firm warned that it will be a short-lived time in the black with underlying inflation and premium rate falls forcing the motor market’s NCR up to 113.8% this year followed by 111.1% in