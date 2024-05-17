Arch goes live on Applied

Applied has confirmed that Arch Insurance has launched a specialist property owners insurance product on its commercial e-trading panel.

Brokers using the software provider’s cloud-based Epic broker management system can now quote and bind directly with the insurer.

The product is designed for owners and landlords of let commercial and residential properties, as well as mixed portfolios with the policies including all risks cover provided as standard.

Pilot

Insurance Age revealed in March that Arch was entering the pilot phase of onboarding.

I would like to think we would have something live this year.David Nichols, Zurich UK

