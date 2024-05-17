FCA improves all broker-impacting authorisation metrics

The Financial Conduct Authority has built on its steady progress in delivering authorisations with an across-the-board improvement in the areas affecting brokers.

The results for the final quarter of the financial year showed enhanced service for approved persons, variations of permissions, new firms and changes in control. Two were rated green, with three having an amber status.

It has been targeting improvements since committing to ‘burndown plans’ in October 2022, with additional resources where needed, following criticism.

The data, covering January to March 2024, showed the FCA processed 98.7% of applications on time for ‘approved person’ status