Biba 2024: Sedgwick’s Nicoll sees opportunity in entertainment emerging risks

Ex-Hollywood producer Alex Nicoll, head of media and entertainment at Sedgwick, has explained how his experience and having insider knowledge allows him to empathise with a situation in the sector and make quick decisions.

Nicoll, pictured, joined loss adjuster Sedgwick last year and has previous on-set TV and film experience.

He told Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference: “It enables me to very quickly make decisions, and possibly [be] more informed.

“I’m able to speak to the producer and capture what’s going on very fast because of the experience. Also some of the technical terms and some of the equipment that’s being used I’m familiar with because I’ve dealt with it.”

He noted it