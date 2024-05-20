Biba 2024: Sedgwick’s Nicoll sees opportunity in entertainment emerging risks
Ex-Hollywood producer Alex Nicoll, head of media and entertainment at Sedgwick, has explained how his experience and having insider knowledge allows him to empathise with a situation in the sector and make quick decisions.
Nicoll, pictured, joined loss adjuster Sedgwick last year and has previous on-set TV and film experience.
He told Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference: “It enables me to very quickly make decisions, and possibly [be] more informed.
“I’m able to speak to the producer and capture what’s going on very fast because of the experience. Also some of the technical terms and some of the equipment that’s being used I’m familiar with because I’ve dealt with it.”
He noted it
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Eleven Network launches directly authorised offering with 125 members target
Acrisure-owned Eleven Network has launched an offering for directly authorised brokers, delivering on a promise made after the deal for appointed representatives specialist Ten.
Biba 2024: Gallagher’s Peter Matthews upbeat on prospects for North West
Gallagher’s area managing director for the North has hailed ongoing organic growth in the North West and improved insurer service as the broking giant eyes up more acquisitions.
Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox
Natasha Pettet will be joining Hiscox as head of schemes on 1 July, Insurance Age can reveal.
FCA improves all broker-impacting authorisation metrics
The Financial Conduct Authority has built on its steady progress in delivering authorisations with an across-the-board improvement in the areas affecting brokers.
Biba 2024: Experts have mixed outlook on UK economy
In the Biba 2024 conference session ‘What’s next for the economy?’, hosted by Clive Myrie, the panel expressed mixed views on the outlook for the UK, focusing on productivity, regulation and the election.
MGA launches SME and mid-market e-trade platform
Specialist mid-market and SME managing general agent Generation Underwriting has launched a digital e-trade platform.
Arch goes live on Applied
Applied has confirmed that Arch Insurance has launched a specialist property owners insurance product on its commercial e-trading panel.
Biba 2024: FCA to take its time on transparency proposals
Emily Shepperd, chief operating officer of the Financial Conduct Authority, has said the regulator was “overwhelmed” at the response and amount of feedback to its transparency proposals, and that it is going to “really take our time” when considering any possible next steps.
Most read
- ‘Not right’: Biba CEO Trudgill reveals sad letter of small broker crushed by regulation
- Jensten wholesale division split sees MD Simon Taylor exit
- Biba 2024: Aviva not afraid of ‘tough’ conversations, but ‘categorially’ committed to broker PL, says MD Morris
- Biba 2024: Work from home being used as a ‘bargaining chip’ in luring broker talent
- Are Northern Ireland brokers feeling the personal lines capacity squeeze more than most?
- Zurich ‘simplifying’ trading with broker team changes