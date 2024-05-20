Insurance Age

Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox

    By Rosie Simms

Natasha Pettet will be joining Hiscox as head of schemes on 1 July, Insurance Age can reveal.

Pettet is currently head of digital underwriting and product development, digital commercial insurance at Chubb Overseas General.

She succeeds Dave Smith who has been in

