Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox

Natasha Pettet will be joining Hiscox as head of schemes on 1 July, Insurance Age can reveal.

Pettet is currently head of digital underwriting and product development, digital commercial insurance at Chubb Overseas General.

RelatedHiscox promotes trio from within to reshape broker leadership team

Hiscox has announced the appointment of James Stewart-Smith to broker sales director - a newly created role within the broker arm of its UK business. He will take up the role with immediate effect and be responsible for managing all seven regional branches.

She succeeds Dave Smith who has been in