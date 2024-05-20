Eleven Network launches directly authorised offering with 125 members target

Acrisure-owned Eleven Network has launched an offering for directly authorised brokers, delivering on a promise made after the deal for appointed representatives specialist Ten.

Acrisure signed up to buy Ten in June last year, going on to rebrand the network.

When the purchase was revealed, Acrisure’s network CEO David Bruce committed that it would push into the directly authorised space with one infrastructure supporting ARs, DA brokers and the firms bought directly by the business.

The new service went live on 15 May, coinciding with the start of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester.

“We believe there is a space in the UK for an open and