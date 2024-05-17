MGA launches SME and mid-market e-trade platform

Specialist mid-market and SME managing general agent Generation Underwriting has launched a digital e-trade platform.

Part of the WF Risk Group following its acquisition in 2021, Generation Underwriting claims it will introduce “significant efficiencies” and expand its distribution to regional brokers as it seeks to double its growth to £25m gross written premium by 2026.

The e-trade platform, built by software provider SchemeServe, will initially offer residential and commercial property owners, with capacity on a full binding authority coming from its panel which includes Brit, Axis, AmTrust, QBE, Irwell