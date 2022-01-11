Movo Partnership in talks to make six more deals

Movo Partnership has six further deals in the pipeline, according to managing director Lea Cheesbrough.

Parent company Movo Investment Group revealed yesterday that the business had bought three commercial brokers - Chiltern Insurance Group based in Reading, FLS General in Essex, and Kidd Insurance in West Lothian.

Cheesbrough told Insurance Age: “There are other conversations going on for similar deals to the three we’ve just done, we’ve got maybe half a dozen conversations going on.

“It’s