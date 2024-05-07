Casper adds Chaucer and TMK as capacity backers

Casualty-focused managing general agent Casper Specialty UK has secured capacity from Chaucer and TMK as it enters its second year of trading.

The MGA, a sister firm to broker Miller, began writing business on 1 March 2023 with the backing of Argenta in a multi-year arrangement.

The addition of a third supporter has come as the business looks to scale up and bring in extra underwriters.

I’m proud of the success we’ve achieved with Casper over its first year and look forward to continuing on our growth journey with the support of our high-quality capacity partners.

Over the past 12 months, the MGA has opened a new office, added headcount