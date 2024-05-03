Bravo strikes MGA deal to offer members drone cover

Bravo Networks has teamed up with MGA Moonrock Drone Insurance to offer its members cover for this growing sector.

The deal means Bravo brokers can access ‘A-rated drone insurance’ for their commercial clients.

Policies available include cover for commercial operators in market sectors such as TV/film, surveying/inspection, agriculture and construction.

Cover

All Moonrock Drone Insurance policies automatically provide cover for:

Compliant with EC785/2004Invasion of Privacy and Data ProtectionPublic Liability up to £10mAccidental damageAlternative hire costsContinuing hire chargesLoss of signal and Fly-AwaysTheft