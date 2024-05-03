Insurance Age

Bravo strikes MGA deal to offer members drone cover

Drone
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Bravo Networks has teamed up with MGA Moonrock Drone Insurance to offer its members cover for this growing sector.

The deal means Bravo brokers can access ‘A-rated drone insurance’ for their commercial clients.

Policies available include cover for commercial operators in market sectors such as TV/film, surveying/inspection, agriculture and construction.

Cover

All Moonrock Drone Insurance policies automatically provide cover for:

Compliant with EC785/2004Invasion of Privacy and Data ProtectionPublic Liability up to £10mAccidental damageAlternative hire costsContinuing hire chargesLoss of signal and Fly-AwaysTheft

