Insurance Age

JMG adds SIA and subsidiary Evergreen to stable

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

JMG Group has expanded its footprint in the South with the acquisition of Surrey-based insurance broker SIA Insurance.

SIA Insurance is led by directors Chris Browne and Colin Duxberry.

Since the the business was established in 1996 it has acquired five companies and now employs ten staff who provide commercial, property and motor insurance services from its offices in Surbiton.

As part of the deal, JMG Group will also integrate SIA’s subsidiary, Evergreen Insurance Services.

Established in 2017 by founder Dave Gardiner, Evergreen donates up to 25% of its commission to ethical and environmentally focused charities

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

FCA warns on Tempcover clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning of fraudsters trying to scam people by pretending to be short-term car insurance specialist broker Tempcover including on TikTok.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: