JMG adds SIA and subsidiary Evergreen to stable

JMG Group has expanded its footprint in the South with the acquisition of Surrey-based insurance broker SIA Insurance.

SIA Insurance is led by directors Chris Browne and Colin Duxberry.

Since the the business was established in 1996 it has acquired five companies and now employs ten staff who provide commercial, property and motor insurance services from its offices in Surbiton.

As part of the deal, JMG Group will also integrate SIA’s subsidiary, Evergreen Insurance Services.

Established in 2017 by founder Dave Gardiner, Evergreen donates up to 25% of its commission to ethical and environmentally focused charities