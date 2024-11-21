News analysis: Acquisitional independent brokers are on the rise, but are they any different to consolidators?

Whilst larger international and private equity-backed brokers might get the most headlines when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, they are not the only firms looking to buy. Martin Friel looks at the emergence of a host of smaller independent companies that are looking to supplement their organic growth with the odd dabble into M&A.

Hear the word consolidation and thoughts immediately turn to the likes of Ardonagh, Howden and Brown & Brown. And for good reason as these three firms alone account for hundreds of acquisitions over the last decade.

They may be grabbing the headlines but they aren’t the only ones buying up brokers. A growing trend is emerging at the smaller end of the market where brokers and appointed representatives are hitting the acquisition trail too.

Last year, we saw an explosion in consolidation activity