Acrisure valued at $32bn in $2.1bn funding raise

US broking giant and Top 100 UK broker Acrisure has secured a $2.1bn (£1.57bn) capital raise in a funding round led by Bain Capital.

The news of Bain Capital – which is currently selling Esure to Ageas – leading the group to invest in Acrisure was first reported last month.

The move has valued Acrisure at $32bn, nearly 40% higher than its previous institutional capital raise three years ago.

Alongside private equity house Bain, the investors involved in the transaction include Fidelity Management & Research Company, Apollo Funds, Gallatin Point Capital, BDT & MSD Partners, and a consortium of other investors.

