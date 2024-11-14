Russell Scanlan relocates headquarters
Russell Scanlan has relocated from its long-term home at Wellington Circus to Grove House in West Bridgford.
The move represents the first time in the firm’s 143-year history it will operate outside Nottingham’s City Centre.RelatedMike Dickinson named MD at Russell Scanlan
Mike Dickinson has been appointed managing director of Nottingham-headquartered Russell Scanlan with Bryan Banbury stepping down, but staying at the broker as chairman.
Russell Scanlan, which was acquired by US broking giant Acrisure in 2022, bought Leicester-based Building & Land Guarantees in March, with Mike Dickinson, pictured
