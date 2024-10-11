Anscombe, Thomas Carroll and Konsileo among the winners at UK Broker Awards 2024
Thomas Carroll Group scooped the Broker of the Year award, and Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe won the Achievement Award, at the UK Broker Awards last night in Birmingham.
Held at the Vox, NEC, the host comedian Keith Farnan entertained the 450 people in attendance before handing out the gongs.
Speaking about Anscombe, pictured, Farnan preceded the award by telling the audience: “Our winner has been an insurance broker for over 35 years, including stints as managing director – or director – of several London broking houses before joining his present employer in 2004 to help drive its growth.
“Today that business covers both regional and London market insurance broking, alongside underwriting, and remains passionately independent, employing over 350 staff throughout the UK.”
He added: “An ardent campaigner for broking he was previously a Biba [British Insurance Brokers’ Association] main board member and has chaired the trade body’s Insurance Brokers Standards Committee.
“Outside insurance he has been involved in management and development training for a number of organisations, including The Work Foundation and The Metropolitan Police.
“He has also worked as a business mentor to a number of executives and takes a particular interest in change management.”
Crowned
Elsewhere, Konsileo won Commercial Lines Broker of the Year and Teadaisy picked up the prize as the top Personal Lines Broker.
AllClear was acclaimed for its Customer Service and Toby Clegg of Clegg Gifford was crowned the Broker Personality of the Year.
On Thomas Carroll’s win, Farnan said: “This year there was much debate and all winners were deserving. But this broker was singled out for being a true independent in a sector increasingly monopolised by large-scale corporates.
“A business that over the last 12 months has provided ample proof that investing in people and communities is the way to build a commercially successful business – for the benefit of all.”
Full List of Winners
Broker Start-Up Award
- WS Insurance Brokers
- Mode Insurance
- Coversure Ringwood – Winner
- LCIB
- Mode Insurance
- Peppercorn Insurance
- WS Insurance Brokers
Broker Support Partner of the Year
- Bravo Networks
- FullCircl
- Ignite, a Verisk Business – Winner
- Kingsbridge
- Movo Partnership
The Claims Team of the Year
- Alps
- Anthony James Insurance Brokers
- Ascend Broking Group
- Insurance2Go
- Pound Gates Insurance Brokers – Winner
- Quality Care Group
The Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- Ascend Broking Group
- CentriCity
- Clegg Gifford
- Kingfisher Insurance Services
- Konsileo – Winner
- Marsh (Commerial & Corporate)
- Partners&
- Quality Care group
- Simply Business
- Thomas Carroll Group – HIGHLY COMMENDED
The Community/Small Broker of the Year
- Ash Tree Insurance Brokers
- Coversure Ringwood
- Evolution Risk Group – Winner
- LCIB (soon to be Agilion Insurance Brokers)
- Summers & Co
- WS Insurance Brokers
Customer Service Award
- AllClear Travel Insurance – Winner
- Assist Insurance Services – HIGHLY COMMENDED
- CentriCity
- Jukes Insurance Brokers
- London Belgravia Group
- Lycetts Insurance Brokers
- Insurance2Go
- Tapoly
The Deal of the Year Award
- AssuredPartners acquires Romero
- Jensten acquires One Broker Group
- Markerstudy acquires Atlanta – Winner
- Kingsbridge
- Thomas Carroll Group transition to employee ownership – HIGHLY COMMENDED
Digital Broker Award
- Assist Insurance Services
- Qdos – Winner
- Tapoly
- Tedaisy Insurance Group
ESG Broker Champion – Diversity and Inclusion Award
- Aon
- BMS
- Howden – Winner
- Partners&
ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability
- Naturesave Insurance – Winner
- Sustain Insurance Brokers
Marketing & Customer Engagement Award
- Compare Insurance – HIGHLY COMMENDED
- Marsh Commercial
- Partners&
- Quality Care Group
- SEIB Insurance Brokers – Winner
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- AllClear – HIGHLY COMMENDED
- Assist Insurance Services
- Co-op Insurance
- Got You Covered
- Partners&
- Tedaisy insurance group – Winner
Schemes Broker of the Year
- Clegg Gifford
- Cliverton Insurance Brokers – HIGHLY COMMENDED
- Peter James Insurance
- Pound Gates Insurance Brokers
- Premier Insurance Centre
- Rowett Insurance Broking
- Stanmore Insurance Brokers – Winner
The Training Award
- Ascend Broking Group
- Tedaisy Insurance Group
- Weir Insurance Brokers – Winner
Unsung Broker of the Year
- Macauley Geddes from Servca – Winner
Young Broker of the Year
- Daniel Bartos, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
- Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
- Callum Higgins, Thomas Carroll Group – Winner
- Darren Pollard, Quality Care Group
- Amber Tomkinson, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
Broker Choice – Schemes insurer of the year
- Axa Commercial – Winner
- Ecclesiastical
- Hiscox
Broker Choice – MGA of the Year
- C-Quence
- Direct Commercial
- Dual
- Geo Underwriting – Winner
- Jensten Underwriting
- Kingsbridge
- NBS Underwriting
- Instant Underwriting
- Pen Underwriting
- Prestige Underwriting
- Rokstone
Broker Choice: Mid-corporate insurer of the year
- Allianz
- Arch Insurance
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial – Winner
- Chubb
- Markel
- QBE
- RSA
- Zurich
Broker Choice – Personal Lines Insurer of the Year
- Ageas
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Chubb
- Hiscox – Winner
- Sabre
Broker Choice – Network of the year
- Bravo Networks – Winner
- Cobra Network
- Hedron Network
- Movo Partnership
- WTW Network
Broker Choice: SME Insurer of the year
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial – Winner
- NIG
- Zurich
Broker Personality of the Year
- Toby Clegg of Clegg Gifford – Winner
The Achievement Award
- Paul Anscombe, CEO, Seventeen Group – Winner
The Broker of the Year
- Thomas Carroll Group – Winner
