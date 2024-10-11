Anscombe, Thomas Carroll and Konsileo among the winners at UK Broker Awards 2024

Thomas Carroll Group scooped the Broker of the Year award, and Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe won the Achievement Award, at the UK Broker Awards last night in Birmingham.

Held at the Vox, NEC, the host comedian Keith Farnan entertained the 450 people in attendance before handing out the gongs.

Speaking about Anscombe, pictured, Farnan preceded the award by telling the audience: “Our winner has been an insurance broker for over 35 years, including stints as managing director – or director – of several London broking houses before joining his present employer in 2004 to help drive its growth.

“Today that business covers both regional and London market insurance broking, alongside underwriting, and remains passionately independent, employing over 350 staff throughout the UK.”

He added: “An ardent campaigner for broking he was previously a Biba [British Insurance Brokers’ Association] main board member and has chaired the trade body’s Insurance Brokers Standards Committee.

“Outside insurance he has been involved in management and development training for a number of organisations, including The Work Foundation and The Metropolitan Police.

“He has also worked as a business mentor to a number of executives and takes a particular interest in change management.”

Elsewhere, Konsileo won Commercial Lines Broker of the Year and Teadaisy picked up the prize as the top Personal Lines Broker.

AllClear was acclaimed for its Customer Service and Toby Clegg of Clegg Gifford was crowned the Broker Personality of the Year.

On Thomas Carroll’s win, Farnan said: “This year there was much debate and all winners were deserving. But this broker was singled out for being a true independent in a sector increasingly monopolised by large-scale corporates.

“A business that over the last 12 months has provided ample proof that investing in people and communities is the way to build a commercially successful business – for the benefit of all.”

Full List of Winners

Broker Start-Up Award

WS Insurance Brokers

Insurance Brokers Mode Insurance

Coversure Ringwood – Winner

LCIB

Mode Insurance

Peppercorn Insurance

WS Insurance Brokers

Broker Support Partner of the Year

Bravo Networks

FullCircl

Ignite, a Verisk Business – Winner

Kingsbridge

Movo Partnership

The Claims Team of the Year

Alps

Anthony James Insurance Brokers

Ascend Broking Group

Insurance2Go

Pound Gates Insurance Brokers – Winner

Quality Care Group

The Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

Ascend Broking Group

CentriCity

Clegg Gifford

Kingfisher Insurance Services

Konsileo – Winner

Marsh (Commercial & Corporate)

Partners&

Quality Care group

Simply Business

Thomas Carroll Group – HIGHLY COMMENDED

The Community/Small Broker of the Year

Ash Tree Insurance Brokers

Coversure Ringwood

Evolution Risk Group – Winner

LCIB (soon to be Agilion Insurance Brokers)

Summers & Co

WS Insurance Brokers

Customer Service Award

AllClear Travel Insurance – Winner

Assist Insurance Services – HIGHLY COMMENDED

CentriCity

Jukes Insurance Brokers

London Belgravia Group

Lycetts Insurance Brokers

Insurance2Go

Tapoly

The Deal of the Year Award

AssuredPartners acquires Romero

Jensten acquires One Broker Group

Markerstudy acquires Atlanta – Winner

Kingsbridge

Thomas Carroll Group transition to employee ownership – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Digital Broker Award

Assist Insurance Services

Qdos – Winner

Tapoly

Tedaisy Insurance Group

ESG Broker Champion – Diversity and Inclusion Award

Aon

BMS

Howden – Winner

Partners&

ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability

Naturesave Insurance – Winner

Sustain Insurance Brokers

Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

Compare Insurance – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Marsh Commercial

Partners&

Quality Care Group

SEIB Insurance Brokers – Winner

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

AllClear – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Assist Insurance Services

Co-op Insurance

Got You Covered

Partners&

Tedaisy insurance group – Winner

Schemes Broker of the Year

Clegg Gifford

Cliverton Insurance Brokers – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Peter James Insurance

Pound Gates Insurance Brokers

Premier Insurance Centre

Rowett Insurance Broking

Stanmore Insurance Brokers – Winner

The Training Award

Ascend Broking Group

Tedaisy Insurance Group

Weir Insurance Brokers – Winner

Unsung Broker of the Year

Macauley Geddes from Servca – Winner

Young Broker of the Year

Daniel Bartos, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

Callum Higgins, Thomas Carroll Group – Winner

Darren Pollard, Quality Care Group

Amber Tomkinson, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

Broker Choice – Schemes insurer of the year

Axa Commercial – Winner

Ecclesiastical

Hiscox

Broker Choice – MGA of the Year

C-Quence

Direct Commercial

Dual

Geo Underwriting – Winner

Jensten Underwriting

Kingsbridge

NBS Underwriting

Instant Underwriting

Pen Underwriting

Prestige Underwriting

Rokstone

Broker Choice: Mid-corporate insurer of the year

Allianz

Arch Insurance

Aviva

Axa Commercial – Winner

Chubb

Markel

QBE

RSA

Zurich

Broker Choice – Personal Lines Insurer of the Year

Ageas

Allianz

Aviva

Chubb

Hiscox – Winner

Sabre

Broker Choice – Network of the year

Bravo Networks – Winner

Cobra Network

Hedron Network

Movo Partnership

WTW Network

Broker Choice: SME Insurer of the year

Allianz

Aviva

Axa Commercial – Winner

NIG

Zurich

Broker Personality of the Year

Toby Clegg of Clegg Gifford – Winner

The Achievement Award

Paul Anscombe, CEO , Seventeen Group – Winner

The Broker of the Year

Thomas Carroll Group – Winner