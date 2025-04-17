Biba 2025 Countdown: Markel’s Jo Sykes

Jo Sykes, divisional director, broker & ATE UK at Markel, promises a partnership with an Olympic champion; expects to see another uptick in attendance at its annual hospitality event; and looks forward to putting her sore feet up and checking the iPad for action points at the end of it all.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The ‘New Era’ of insurance broking is centred around people, whether that be insurer, broker or clients. While technology continues to transform the industry, human connections matter more than ever.

Technology is driving change, which is exciting, but AI and broader technology should enhance not replace human minds. For me, it’s about how we use these tools to complement