Biba 2025 Countdown: Flood Re’s Kelly Ostler-Coyle

Kelly Ostler-Coyle
Kelly Ostler-Coyle, head of communications and stakeholder engagement, Flood Re looks forward to sharing information about its Chelsea Flower Show medal-winning Flood Resilient Garden, handing out Freddy the Flood Re ducks, and expects Oasis sound-tracked bubbles to flow.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

A new era in insurance broking is one that recognises the value in flood resilient repair and embraces our Build Back Better scheme.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Come and see us on stand E71 for a Freddy the Flood Re duck, information about our Chelsea Flower Show silver medal-winning Flood Resilient

