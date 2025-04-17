Axa warns brokers on criminal gangs targeting vacant commercial properties

Axa UK has urged brokers to make sure customers are vigilant about criminal gangs targeting empty commercial properties as the insurer has seen a steep rise in the problem in recent months.

The provider noted while the issue has been gradually increasing over the past five years there has been an unusually high spike in criminal activity in the past three months.

It listed fly tipping, vandalism and theft reports from sites across the country, resulting in hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage.

Fly tipping

Dougie Barnett, director of customer risk management at Axa Commercial said: “It’s concerning to see a rise in criminal activity at vacant sites, both in terms of the number of