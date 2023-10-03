Ardonagh Group

Ardonagh-owned Atlanta Group is fast moving up the rankings. It was built up by founder, Ian Donaldson from its base in Stoke-on-Trent and comprises heritage brands Autonet, Carol Nash and Swinton Group.

The Ardonagh Group features in the Insurance Age Top 50 Insurance Brokers in Personal Lines listing, and the Insurance Age Top 100 Insurance Brokers 2021 listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.

Ardonagh completes deal for HNW broker and MGA

Ardonagh Advisory has completed its deal to acquire high net worth broker Stanhope Cooper, and MGA Renovation Underwriting, following an earlier agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in the businesses.

