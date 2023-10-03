Ardonagh Group
Ardonagh-owned Atlanta Group is fast moving up the rankings. It was built up by founder, Ian Donaldson from its base in Stoke-on-Trent and comprises heritage brands Autonet, Carol Nash and Swinton Group.
Could regulators stymie the growth of the fronter market in the UK?
The failure of Vesttoo in the US has only increased scrutiny on fronters in the UK. But as Saxon East discovers the emergence of Bridgehaven and continued growth of the MGAs, mean that they still have a potentially bright future.
As UK M&A targets dwindle could team hires offer consolidators a new path to growth?
An ongoing feature of the London market, there are signs team lifts and hires might soon be on the rise in the UK retail space too, writes Saxon East.
Markerstudy deal will deliver steroid like boost to Atlanta, says Donaldson
Ian Donaldson, Ardonagh Retail CEO and inbound Markerstudy Retail CEO, has hailed the proposed merger as being able to boost growth, product footprint and acquisitions but declined to be drawn on any interest in RSA’s personal lines business.
With Atlanta sold, what will Ardonagh do with the funds it pockets?
Jonathan Swift looks at Ardonagh’s recent growth, and suspects that a larger percentage of the £820m windfall from the Atlanta sale is going to be spent overseas rather than at home.
Markerstudy CEO Spencer targeting Admiral’s crown as UK’s top PL player after Atlanta deal
Markerstudy is only £301m of gross written premium away from potentially overtaking Admiral as the UK’s largest personal lines player after the £1.2bn Atlanta deal last week, according to its CEO Kevin Spencer.
Markerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal
Markerstudy has today confirmed plans to merge with Ardonagh’s personal lines broking business Atlanta Group, in a deal that creates a business that transacts £3bn of GWP annually and employs 7300 people.
Ardonagh completes deal for HNW broker and MGA
Ardonagh Advisory has completed its deal to acquire high net worth broker Stanhope Cooper, and MGA Renovation Underwriting, following an earlier agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in the businesses.
Ex-Ardonagh and Gallagher leader Mark Mugge moves from Lucida to Optio
Mark Mugge has left motor specialist broker Lucida Group to be chief financial officer of managing general agent Optio Group.
Swindle targets doubling Ardonagh UK commercial MGA in three years
Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle is targeting doubling the size of the business in the next three years taking it into the region of £500m gross written premium.
Ardonagh’s UK commercial MGA adds ex-Aviva leader Jackman as sales director
Former director of regional brokers, strategy and propositions at Aviva, Karen Jackman, has joined Ardonagh’s UK commercial MGA as sales director, Insurance Age can reveal.
‘A fairly broad risk appetite’ – Bridgehaven boss eyes MGA capacity deals in the UK
The CEO of fronting start-up Bridgehaven Insurance, Paul Jewell, says his team has the appetite to write a wide range of commercial specialty business for managing general agents in the UK.
Ardonagh buys Sorvio to add to Ethos Broking
Ardonagh Advisory has bought Sorvio Insurance Brokers, a commercial broker servicing clients in the South West of England.
Aon expands with ex-Aviva and Ardonagh leader Graeme MacMillan
Aon has named Graeme MacMillan as chief broking officer for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK, starting in the newly created role on 1 November.
MGA bolsters team following resignations amid Ardonagh staff interest
Managing general agent Mercia Underwriting says it has bolstered the team after a number of staff resigned from positions.
Ian Barclay leaves Ardonagh
Ian Barclay, managing director of Geo Agriculture, has left Ardonagh.
Blog: Why is M&A moving to Europe and what does it mean for independent UK brokers?
As UK broker M&A targets become scarcer, smaller players are bound to follow the major consolidators into Europe argues Greg Cant, UK Financial Services Partner at Clearwater International.
Ardonagh Advisory scores hat-trick of broker buys with AMS Insurance Solutions
Ardonagh Advisory has struck its third broker deal in a week buying AMS Insurance Solutions.
Ardonagh snaps up Sentinel for Ethos
Ardonagh Advisory has struck its second deal of the week buying self-drive hire specialist Sentinel Insurance Solutions.
Ardonagh eyes team at SME-specialist MGA
Ardonagh has made a move for staff at Mercia Underwriting Solutions, with a number of staff now expected to make the move over to the consolidator.
Ardonagh acquires PB Curran and rolls it into Ethos
Ardonagh Advisory has acquired PB Curran, an independent broker specialising in commercial, landlords, farming and private clients insurance.
Renovation Underwriting rolls out non-negligence liability cover
Managing general agent Renovation Underwriting has launched non-negligence liability cover available either as part of a wider renovation cover or as a standalone product.
Ardonagh expands into Greece
The Ardonagh Group has signed up to buy a majority stake in Athens-based SRS Group of Companies.
Succession planning: providing support to smooth the exit transition
Selling a broker can be an emotional experience, especially if the founder has run the business for a long time. Rachel Gordon looks at the options available for those with little M&A knowledge seeking an exit.
Markerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks
Markerstudy and Ardonagh's personal lines business are in talks over a deal, Insurance Age understands.