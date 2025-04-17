A-Plan details £3.6m rebrand spend as turnover ticks up but profits dip in 2024

A-Plan, now rebranded as Howden, grew turnover by 2.1% to £167.3m in the year ended 30 September 2024 as investments in staff, rebrand costs and IT spend hit the bottom line.

The name switch to Howden came into effect on 1 October 2023, the start of the financial year covered in a filing at Companies House.

The document for A-Plan Holdings detailed the rebranding led to £3.6m in one-off costs, having spent £900,000 on the process the year before.

This growth will be further bolstered as the company takes advantage of the considerable opportunity for expansion in the UK by opening new branches and developing specialist product areas to drive future growth.

Headcount at