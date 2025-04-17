Alan Boswell buys Suffolk broker

Alan Boswell Group has bought commercial insurance broker Andrew Thompson and Associates in its first deal of the year after two purchases in 2024.

East Suffolk-based AT&A was founded in 2010. All staff are being kept on, the buyer confirmed, and the premises are also being retained.

Norwich-headquartered Alan Boswell noted that the acquisition will bolster its presence in Suffolk alongside the group’s existing office in Bury St Edmunds.

Set up in 1982, Alan Boswell Group has