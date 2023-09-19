Markerstudy

Established in 2001, Markerstudy Group includes the Markerstudy Broking division, which comprises a number of brands including Brightside Insurance and Insurance Factory alongside complementary businesses Auto Windscreens, VisionTrack and Vision Vehicle Solutions. In 2021 it acquired BGL Insurance, a distributor of insurance to 3 million customers, and Lloyd’s broker, Clegg Gifford.

Marketstudy Broking features in the Insurance Age Top 75 UK Brokers listing, and the Insurance Age Top 50 Insurance Brokers in Personal Lines listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.

What next for Mark Wilson after Abacai exit?

Despite his departure from insurtech Abacai, Mark Wilson has talked previously about the need to disrupt the insurance status quo going back to his days as group CEO of Aviva. Based on the assumption this exit is just a blip in that mission, Jonathan…

Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker

As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.

