Markerstudy
Established in 2001, Markerstudy Group includes the Markerstudy Broking division, which comprises a number of brands including Brightside Insurance and Insurance Factory alongside complementary businesses Auto Windscreens, VisionTrack and Vision Vehicle Solutions. In 2021 it acquired BGL Insurance, a distributor of insurance to 3 million customers, and Lloyd’s broker, Clegg Gifford.
Markerstudy deal will deliver steroid like boost to Atlanta, says Donaldson
Ian Donaldson, Ardonagh Retail CEO and inbound Markerstudy Retail CEO, has hailed the proposed merger as being able to boost growth, product footprint and acquisitions but declined to be drawn on any interest in RSA’s personal lines business.
With Atlanta sold, what will Ardonagh do with the funds it pockets?
Jonathan Swift looks at Ardonagh’s recent growth, and suspects that a larger percentage of the £820m windfall from the Atlanta sale is going to be spent overseas rather than at home.
Markerstudy CEO Spencer targeting Admiral’s crown as UK’s top PL player after Atlanta deal
Markerstudy is only £301m of gross written premium away from potentially overtaking Admiral as the UK’s largest personal lines player after the £1.2bn Atlanta deal last week, according to its CEO Kevin Spencer.
Markerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal
Markerstudy has today confirmed plans to merge with Ardonagh’s personal lines broking business Atlanta Group, in a deal that creates a business that transacts £3bn of GWP annually and employs 7300 people.
Markerstudy 'temporarily' suspends product lines as part of Tradex transfer
Markerstudy has reiterated its “commitment to intermediaries is as strong as ever” amid speculation that it is pulling products from the broker market.
QIC’s profits surge after cull on loss-making business
Profits at Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) surged 181% to 325QARm (£70m) after it pulled back from challenging markets.
Tradex capacity growing to £450m after Pollen Street deal
As part of the Pollen Street Capital acquisition, Tradex’s capacity is growing from around £100m of gross written premium to £450m, Markerstudy group chief underwriting officer Gary Humphreys told Insurance Age.
Markerstudy investor Pollen Street gets PRA approval for Tradex deal
Markerstudy’s owner Pollen Street Capital has completed the delayed purchase of motor trade and taxi specialist insurer Tradex after getting the greenlight from the Prudential Regulation Authority, Insurance Age can reveal.
Swindle targets doubling Ardonagh UK commercial MGA in three years
Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle is targeting doubling the size of the business in the next three years taking it into the region of £500m gross written premium.
What next for Mark Wilson after Abacai exit?
Despite his departure from insurtech Abacai, Mark Wilson has talked previously about the need to disrupt the insurance status quo going back to his days as group CEO of Aviva. Based on the assumption this exit is just a blip in that mission, Jonathan…
Broking telematics under the spotlight as motor insurers withhold or pull capacity
The broking telematics market has had a few setbacks of late with Unipol pulling capacity and Lumun pivoting to become an MGA. But as Saxon East discovers, there are positive signs on the road ahead too.
Insurance market pays respects to ‘true character’ Terry Wellard
The insurance industry has paid its respects following the passing of former Edgar Hamilton Group chairman and well-known insurance personality, Lloyd’s broker and philanthropist Terry Wellard, aged 82.
Clegg Gifford launches digital platform to give brokers access to Lloyd’s capacity
Clegg Gifford has partnered with digital agency MagiClick UK with the ambition of giving UK high street brokers “improved accessibility [to] Lloyd's capacity” through new e-trading platform Six.
Kingfisher buys Reis Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy
Kingfisher Insurance has bought specialist broker Reis Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy for an undisclosed sum, adding over 20 people and an office in Nottingham.
Markerstudy maintains motor capacity amid Italian insurer cutbacks
Markerstudy-owned Clegg Gifford has maintained its capacity with insurer Unipol, although uncertainty remains about the Italian provider’s commitment to the UK market.
UK Broker Awards Q&A video: Clegg Gifford CEO Toby Clegg
At the 2022 UK Broker Awards Clegg Gifford won the Claims Team of the Year and overall Broker of the Year awards.
Markerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks
Markerstudy and Ardonagh's personal lines business are in talks over a deal, Insurance Age understands.
Markerstudy chief outlines challenges over salary expectations and broker telematics
Mike Wall, Markerstudy head of non-standard, described the challenges facing its telematics brand Smart Driver Club Insurance in a very competitive market.
Is it MoreThan a rumour? Why RSA could look to dispose of private motor
There is widespread speculation that RSA wants to sell its private motor book. A deal makes sense to free the insurer from its troublesome book.
Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker
As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.
CEO Peter Thompson leaving BGL
BGL Insurance CEO Peter Thompson is leaving the business on 28 February, Markerstudy Group has confirmed.