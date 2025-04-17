Howden partners with the Lawn Tennis Association

Howden has served up a three-year partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association.

The broker will be an official partner to the national governing body of tennis and padel in Great Britain through to 2027 to promote tennis in local communities.

Howden has a long-standing relationship with the LTA and has been its official insurance broker for nearly 20 years; it will continue in this role as part of the sponsorship deal.

According to the pair, they will collaborate closely with coaches and venues across the country, using Howden’s branch network to support the 3,500+ LTA