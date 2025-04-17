People Moves: 14 – 17 April 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Atec, Loadsure, Pool Re, and Tokio Marine Kiln.

Atec appoints head of M&A

Max Bullen-Smith has been named head of M&A at Atec Group.

He will join the business following his notice period at Ardonagh Specialty where he has been for the past six years as investments director, head of special projects, and latterly head of M&A.

Bullen-Smith will support Atec with its M&A strategy, identifying suitable targets, managing the due diligence and successful integration of the businesses.

Brendan