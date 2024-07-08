CII: Brokers outscoring insurers and aggregators over customer loyalty
New data published by the Chartered Insurance Institute today has revealed that professional brokers are doing more to build consumer loyalty and confidence than price comparison sites, banks and building societies, or insurers themselves.
Overall, the latest CII Public Trust Index showed the gap between consumer expectations of how they will be treated by insurance providers and their actual experience is at its greatest since the survey began in 2019.
The CII claims the widening gap reflected the high importance consumers place on having their loyalty rewarded – such as not paying more than a new customer – yet reporting lower satisfaction with how insurers are performing in this respect.
The difference between the two measures –
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Ardonagh Advisory notches up fifth buy of 2024
Ardonagh Advisory has acquired Rollinson Smith Insurance Brokers, a community broker servicing the Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands and North Wales regions with a reach in London and other areas of the country.
Seventeen buys Gen2 Broking
Seventeen Group has acquired Midlands-based Gen2 Broking, expanding its presence in the region.
Biba grows member funds to almost £5.8m
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed a 13% increase in members funds to £5.78m at the end of 2023.
Aviva research points to “daunting” recruitment landscape for brokers
More brokers are recruiting, vacancies are taking longer to fill, and firms are paying more than expected for new hires.
Ecclesiastical launches product for office-based professions
Ecclesiastical Insurance is launching a new product aimed at office-based businesses providing professional services in response to broker feedback.
MUM founder Charles Manchester to retire from Pen
Charles Manchester, founder of Manchester Underwriting Management, is retiring from the business this month, Insurance Age can reveal.
AbbeyAutoline makes second book buy in a week
AbbeyAutoline has purchased Down Insurances’ customer book of business, based in Downpatrick, further strengthening its presence in Northern Ireland.
Biba calls on Labour government to act on broker commissions and fees
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called on the new Labour government to introduce secondary legislation in relation to the Leasehold Reform Act to allow for broker commissions and fees to be deemed permitted insurance payments as they are now.