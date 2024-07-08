Insurance Age

CII: Brokers outscoring insurers and aggregators over customer loyalty

Matt Connell
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

New data published by the Chartered Insurance Institute today has revealed that professional brokers are doing more to build consumer loyalty and confidence than price comparison sites, banks and building societies, or insurers themselves.

Overall, the latest CII Public Trust Index showed the gap between consumer expectations of how they will be treated by insurance providers and their actual experience is at its greatest since the survey began in 2019.

The CII claims the widening gap reflected the high importance consumers place on having their loyalty rewarded – such as not paying more than a new customer – yet reporting lower satisfaction with how insurers are performing in this respect.

The difference between the two measures –

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Ardonagh Advisory notches up fifth buy of 2024

Ardonagh Advisory has acquired Rollinson Smith Insurance Brokers, a community broker servicing the Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands and North Wales regions with a reach in London and other areas of the country.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: