Further rise in member funds at Biba

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association grew member funds to £6.57m at the end of 2024, a 14% rise that built on increases of 13% and 21% in the previous two years.

In keeping with recent annual reports and accounts the trade body did not detail profit and loss in the filing at Companies House.

However, Biba has confirmed that operational turnover increased by 6% to £8.5m last year as it invested more in its members.

