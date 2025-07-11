 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Further rise in member funds at Biba

A pile of coins with two magnifying glasses

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association grew member funds to £6.57m at the end of 2024, a 14% rise that built on increases of 13% and 21% in the previous two years.

In keeping with recent annual reports and accounts the trade body did not detail profit and loss in the filing at Companies House.

However, Biba has confirmed that operational turnover increased by 6% to £8.5m last year as it invested more in its members.

RelatedBiba grows member funds to almost £5.8m 

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed a 13% increase in members funds to £5.78m at the end of 2023.

It was the first full year of results for CEO Graeme Trudgill who took over on 4

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: