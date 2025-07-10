Premium Credit open for business after Close Brothers broker and personal lines cuts

Premium Credit has confirmed it is “there to support any distribution partners”, following competitor Close Brothers pulling back on personal lines premium finance lending and exiting up to 120 broker relationships.

Close’s pivot to focus on commercial lines premium finance over the next year, dumping £330m of home and motor insurance loan business, was revealed yesterday.

Open for business Q&A

Quizzed on whether Premium Credit is open to help the 120 brokers hit by Close Brothers’ pull back, a spokesperson for the business urged people to get in touch by email or by contacting any of its sales teams.

Q: Is Premium Credit open to help the 120 brokers affected by the pull back by Close Brothers?

“Premium Credit