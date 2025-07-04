Biba reveals board changes as Evans steps down, succeeded by Fraser

Carl Evans is stepping down as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board, with Alistair Fraser succeeding him.

Evans, chair of the professional risks division of Griffiths & Armour, has served on the Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board for eight years, including being chair since 2020.

With the change, Fraser, international corporate and commercial leader at Marsh, will also take up the spot on the main board.

The trade body’s main board consists of three Biba directors, a non-executive chair, a non-executive director, and eight Biba members who also lead the association’s various advisory boards.

Changing world