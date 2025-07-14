Biba calls for regulation ‘reset’ in open letter to Chancellor

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has called for bold action from the UK Chancellor to reset regulation for a more proportionate framework.

In an open letter ahead of The Mansion House speech tomorrow (15 July) – where the Chancellor will set out the Government’s Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy – Trudgill noted the heart of a functioning market is “strong, pro-market regulation with the interests of the consumer at the centre”.

He added “good, proportionate” regulation is vital for consumer protection, encourages investment and gives customers peace of mind.

It’s time to show that a world-class insurance market