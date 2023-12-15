Insurance Age

Heath Crawford payout underlines the perils of underinsurance for brokers

Marcus Campbell, DACB
    • Marcus Campbell, partner at DAC Beachcroft

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The substantial damages awarded in the recent judgment Infinity Reliance Limited (trading as My 1st Years) v Heath Crawford Limited remind insurance brokers of the perils of underinsurance, with business interruption cover being a particular pitfall. Marcus Campbell, partner at DAC Beachcroft, explains.

Background

Infinity Reliance Limited (Infinity) is an online retailer of personalised gifts. Heath Crawford (Heath), as its insurance broker, had advised Infinity to take out a commercial combined policy, which included BI cover (the policy). 

Following a fire in 2021, Infinity had to find and fit out alternative warehouse premises. When Infinity claimed under the policy, it became apparent it was underinsured for its BI losses, because its cover was based on a forecast gross profit of £24.9m

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: