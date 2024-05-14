Insurance Age

Movo to launch network for directly authorised brokers

Lea Cheesbrough, managing director, Movo Partnership
Movo will launch Movo Fusion, a network for directly authorised brokers, in the coming months with a pilot starting on 1 June Insurance Age can reveal.

Movo Investment Group managing director, Lea Cheesbrough, told Insurance Age that with eight brokers in the pipeline the plan is to start full onboarding in August and September.

“The DA network space has been static for so long,” said Cheesbrough, pictured. “It is still the same players offering the same services the way they have always done it.

“I just feel it needs a new dynamic and I have always thought that.”

Investment partners

The news came as Insurance Age revealed that Movo is weighing up

