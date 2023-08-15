Broker-facing manager charged with murder

An insurance company employee has been charged with murdering a mum-of-two.

Paul Cousans has been charged with murdering a mother-of-two in Doncaster.

Cousans is a business development manager for a major insurer.

According to one broker who spoke to Insurance Age, Cousans was their representative working in the northwest region until two months ago.

Charges

Cousans, 52, is accused of the murder of Kelli Bothwell.

Bothwell, 53, was found inside a property Doncaster after police were called to reports of a dispute there on 5 August at 8pm, according to local