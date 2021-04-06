Towergate snaps up Swansea-based broker
Towergate has bought assets from Swansea-based Murton Alexander Insurance Services.
Murton Alexander was founded in 1972 by Robin Pountney and is now run by his son, managing director Rob Pountney.
According to Towergate, Murton Alexander is one of the longest serving independent insurance brokers in Swansea, Wales.
It detailed that the five-person team, which specialises in commercial and personal lines, with an additional focus on taxi cover, will transfer along with the associated books
